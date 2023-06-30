P30M to bankroll renewable energy projects in Iloilo province

The provincial government of Iloilo has allocated PHP30 million for the development of renewable energy sources this year. "We have PHP30 million for 2023 for renewable energy which we will use to develop the resource of energy and to start with our facilities in the Iloilo provincial government, like solar power facilities in our hospitals," said Governor Arthur Defensor Jr., in an interview Friday. Three hospitals including the Dr. Ricardo Y. Ladrido Memorial District Hospital in the municipality of Lambunao, Jesus M. Colmenares Memorial District Hospital in Balasan, and the Ramon D. Duremdes District Hospital in Dumangas town have been identified for the rooftop photovoltaic installation. There is also an ongoing installation of a similar project at the Aleosan District Hospital in the municipality of Alimodian. The provincial government will also target existing renewable energy sources, including mini-hydroelectric power facilities, especially in mountainous barangays, using the 2023 budget. "We have them already but they have encountered problems before on sustainability," Defensor said. The governor added that the province is happy to partner with the Department of Energy to facilitate renewable energy investments as a lot of investors, particularly in solar and wind, have taken an interest in Iloilo. Defensor said the province has already laid down the foundation for renewable energy, including enabling legislation and administrative issuances. The provincial government launched its Iloilo Province Goes Renewable Energy (Iloilo Pro-GReEn) Program in December last year promoting the development and utilization of renewable energy and the adoption of energy efficiency and conservation program. It has already institutionalized the Iloilo Provincial Renewable Energy Plan (I-PREP) where plans, programs, and activities that will promote the exploration, development, and commercialization of renewable energy systems in the provinces are identified. The Sangguniang Panlalawigan also passed the Iloilo Provincial Ordinance for Renewable Energy (I-PORE) promoting the development, utilization, and commercialization of renewable energy sources. In a media conference on Wednesday, Floradema Eleazar, team leader for the Climate Action Program of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), underscored the role of local government units (LGUs) in enticing renewable energy investors. "In the case of Iloilo province, they are investing part of their IRA (Internal Revenue Allotment) to support renewable energy development in the province, a portion of it," she said. She said LGUs have realized they have substantial savings if they include a renewable energy mix in their facilities. The Iloilo Provincial Hospital in the municipality of Pototan is a recipient of the 75-kilowatt rooftop solar photovoltaic project worth PHP6.8 million under the Development for Renewable Energy Applications Mainstreaming and Market Sustainability (DREAMS) project of the DOE in partnership with Global Environment Facility (GEF), and the UNDP. The hospital is the first hospital in the country to have availed of the solar energization project.

Source: Philippines News Agency