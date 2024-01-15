P300-K bounty offered for Mindoro politician-dentist’s killers

CALAPAN CITY: The mayor and a civil society group in this city on Monday offered a PHP300,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the gruesome killing of a barangay kagawad (councilman). Augustine Bolor Jr., 63, an incumbent kagawad, former chairman of Barangay San Vicente Central and a dentist, was found dead of multiple stab wounds in his residence Sunday morning. Mayor Marilou Morillo, who called the slaying 'a severe violation of human rights,' contributed PHP200,000 to the reward, while the Rotary Club of Downtown Calapan added another PHP100,000 to the purse. The city's top official called on lawmen to immediately identify and apprehend the assailants. Cristeta Magundayao, Bolor's sister, found his body when she entered his room after he failed to respond to her calls for breakfast, according to Police Capt. Ann Michell Selda, spokesperson for the Oriental Mindoro Police Provincial Office. Policemen arrived at Bolor's residence around 10:20 a.m. along with memb ers of the Regional Forensic Unit of Mimaropa to process the crime scene and conduct a preliminary autopsy of the victim's body, the spokesperson further disclosed. Selda said they are leaning towards robbery as the motive for the killing, as Bolor's room was apparently ransacked, and jewelry and an undetermined amount of cash are reportedly missing. The victim was reportedly known for having a taste for flashy jewelry. Meanwhile, Col. Samuel Delorino, Oriental Mindoro's police chief, ordered officers-on-case to conduct a 'priority investigation on the killing to ensure that justice is rendered." Source: Philippines News Agency