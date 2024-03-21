P30-M hatchery to increase aquaculture production in Camarines Sur

LEGAZPI CITY: The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Bicol (BFAR-5) is optimistic that the construction of the PHP30 million multi-species freshwater hatchery in Camarines Sur will increase the local production of fish and create more opportunities in terms of livelihood. In a phone interview on Thursday, BFAR Bicol spokesperson Rowena Briones said the Bombon Legislated Freshwater Hatchery in Barangay San Roque is expected to provide a sustainable food supply to the communities and additional income to the fisherfolk and the local government unit. "After the construction, which is expected to be completed in seven months, the operation and management of the hatchery will be facilitated by BFAR Bicol. After two years, the management of the multi-species freshwater hatchery will be transferred to the LGU (local government unit) of Bombon," Briones said. Based on the BFAR assessment, she said the hatchery will have an annual income of PHP8 million from all the commodities, including tilapia, catfish , carp, and giant gourami. Briones added that establishing the Bombon Legislated Freshwater Hatchery was made possible by Republic Act 11810 (An Act Establishing a Freshwater Fish Hatchery in the Municipality of Bombon, Province of Camarines Sur) which became a law in 2022. The freshwater hatchery is the first in Camarines Sur and third in the region, following the establishment of hatcheries in Ligao City and Libon in Albay. In his message during the groundbreaking on March 14, BFAR National Director Demosthenes Escoto said the project will alleviate difficulties of fisherfolk in accessing seed stock. He also underscored that it would stabilize the local aquaculture industry by increasing local production of fish fry, thereby reducing reliance on imports and wild captures. Source: Philippines News Agency