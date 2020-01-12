P3-M worth of drugs seized in Davao checkpoint

Over PHP3 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by Calinan Police and Task Force Davao (TFD) in a checkpoint in Calinan this city on Saturday evening.

In a report from Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Sunday, the illegal drugs weighing about 179 grams were brought by eight personalities entering the city.

Apprehended were Abolker Cabugatan, Oden Busran, Jerry Ali, Lando Ali, Norlayla Dipatuan, Eddie Acop, Mohammad Gubat, and Rosalyn Abdulgani. All of them came from Lanao del Sur.

The report said during the conduct of the joint checkpoint, the suspects on board a Toyota Innova were asked to alight from the vehicle and submit their personal belongings for inspection by passing through an X-ray scanner.

Also recovered from their possessions were five pieces of big-sized and 10 small-sized heat-sealed plastic transparent sachet containing suspected shabu.

The suspects are now under the custody of Calinan police for proper disposition.

They are facing charges for violation of Section 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency