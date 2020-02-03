P3-M shabu seized, 9 drug suspects nabbed in Bicol

Anti-drug operatives nabbed nine alleged drug pushers and seized over PHP3-million worth of suspected shabu in separate drug stings on Sunday in Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte and Albay.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol), said arrested in a buy bust operation in Barangay Tabugon, Sta. Elena town in Camarines Norte were Marlon Abueva, 25, of Quezon province; and Anacleto Aquino, 37, of Ragay, Camarines Sur.

The two were collared while in possession of two knot-tied plastic bags of shabu weighing a total of 500 grams at around 7:40 p.m., she said.

In Camarines Sur, Jayson Monda, 29, a high value target; Archel Alanis, 43; and Stuart Dimaiwat, 25, all of Iriga City, were caught holding a drug session inside a suspected drug den in Barangay San Nicolas of the same city at around 9:50 p.m. The drug operation yielded several sachets of shabu.

In Sagnay town, Camarines Sur, Eleizar Del Vergara, 24, was caught selling a sachet containing dried marijuana at around 10 a.m.

In Albay, Gian Patricia Nunez alias Gian, 24, of Daraga town, and Carlo Jay Bareta, 24, of Legazpi City, were collared while selling sachets of shabu to an undercover agent in Barangay Sagpon, Daraga around 4:40 p.m.

In Ligao City, anti-narcotics operatives nabbed Philip Gadi, 43, while selling sachets of shabu in Barangay Tuburan around 3:10 p.m.

"All suspects are now detained for appropriate filing of cases," Calubaquib said.

