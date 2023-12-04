P3-M Post-Harvest Equipment to Aid Corn Farmers in Camarines Sur

Camarines Sur - Corn farmers in Camarines Sur are set to benefit from a new post-harvest facility valued at almost PHP3 million. This initiative aims to mitigate post-harvest losses that have frequently occurred due to unpredictable weather conditions, often leading to spoilage of corn produce.

According to Philippines News Agency, the acting regional information officer of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR)-5 (Bicol), the Palestina People's Multi-Purpose Association (PPMA), a DAR-supported farmers organization, has received a recirculating mechanical dryer (RMD) with furnace and accessories. This equipment is part of the Department of Agriculture's On-Farm Mechanization Program. The PPMA, comprising 120 members from Barangay Palestina in Pili, Camarines Sur, is a leading corn producer in the province. However, the region's erratic weather has posed significant challenges in drying the harvested corn, affecting both its quality and quantity.

The provision of the RMD aligns with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s campaign to enhance farming mechanization and support Filipino farmers. The mechanical dryer is expected to efficiently dry harvested corn irrespective of weather conditions, addressing a critical issue faced by corn farmers. Campos noted that the facility would serve not only PPMA members but also farmers from neighboring barangays, potentially increasing corn production in the region. Both the DAR and the Department of Agriculture are committed to supporting Filipino farmers, a crucial sector in the country's agricultural industry.