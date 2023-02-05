P3.5-M shabu seized, 2 arrested in Bacolod drug ops

BACOLOD CITY: Anti-drug operatives seized PHP3.536 million worth of shabu and arrested two suspects in separate buy-busts here over the weekend, reports of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Western Visayas (PDEA-6) showed.

The first operation at around 4:20 p.m. Saturday led to the arrest of Noel Palacios, 22, in Barangay 10 at the Reclamation Area.

The suspect, a resident of Purok Nangka, Barangay 3, yielded 500 grams of suspected shabu placed in heat-sealed plastic sachets and knot-tied packs.

Priced at PHP6,800 per gram, the confiscated illegal drugs amounted to PHP3.4 million.

At past 7:40 p.m. of the same day, Nemia Aguilar Jalando-on, a high-value target, was apprehended in Barangay Banago.

Operatives also found in the possession of the 430-year-old Aguilar several plastic sachets of shabu weighing 20 grams worth PHP136,000 as well as PHP1,000 cash.

Charges are being prepared against the suspects for violation of the Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operations were conducted by joint teams of PDEA-Negros Occidental Provincial Office and PDEA-6 Special Enforcement Team.

Source: Philippines News Agency