P3.2-M social dev’t projects from DSWD benefit CamSur villagers

LEGAZPI CITY: Hundreds of villagers in Pasacao town, Camarines Sur province will now reap benefits from the community development projects turned over by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

In an interview on Thursday, Ranelle Anne Sertan, DSWD 5 (Bicol) social marketing officer, said the PHP3.2 million facilities were formally granted by the agency to the recipient barangays on Wednesday.

"These include retrofitting and refurbishing the existing multi-purpose hall to be used as an isolation facility with the provision of amenities in Barangay Macad, Pasacao, Camarines Sur worth PHP1 million, retrofitting of existing barangay health station to be used as emergency operations center worth PHP1.3 million, and concreting of barangay road worth PHP808,937," Sertan said.

She said these facilities were built under the DSWD's Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan - Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program to support community-driven development.

Sertan said a total of 1,713 households would benefit from the projects.

The KALAHI-CIDSS uses a community-driven development strategy to ensure people-centered development by providing assistance, capacity-building, and implementation support to poverty-disadvantaged and disaster-affected municipalities.

Through the program, villagers can actively participate to identify and prioritize their community’s problems and allow them to design, implement, and manage solutions to their priority problems

Source: Philippines News Agency