P29-M flood control project a relief to Agusan Norte village residents

MANILA : Residents of a flood-prone village in the Agusan del Norte town of Kitcharao have found relief after the completion of a PHP29-million flood control project in their community. The flood control project in Barangay Crossing marks a crucial milestone in the efforts to enhance the village's resilience to natural disasters and protect the livelihoods and properties of its residents, Agusan del Norte 2nd District Rep. Dale Corvera said in a statement Friday. "For years, the people of Barangay Crossing have endured the adverse consequences of flooding, which not only threatened their safety but also jeopardized their crops and assets," Corvera said. On Thursday, officials of Barangay Crossing accepted the finished project from Corvera and Agusan del Norte Vice Gov. Enrico Corvera. The village officials also thanked the government for dealing with the main problem of the people in the locality. "This is a big relief to our community, which has long grappled with the devastating impacts of flooding, par ticularly during the rainy season," village chief Florencia Donaire was quoted as saying. Donaire said residents can now look forward to a more secure and stable environment, free from the constant fear of inundation and destruction. Barangay Crossing is among the rice-producing villages in Kitcharao, with the place gifted with an abundant supply of water from Lake Mainit. With the project in place, rice fields and other crops in the village will be protected from floods triggered by the rising water level of the lake during the rainy season. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency