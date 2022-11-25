P29.8-M illegal drugs destroyed in Caraga

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the Caraga Region (PDEA-13) destroyed Thursday some PHP29.8 million worth of illegal drugs seized from various anti-illegal drugs operations in the region.

With the support of the other stakeholders, the illegal drugs were burned through an incinerator at the Richmond Plywood Corporation here.

“The destruction of these dangerous drugs has been approved by the local courts,” PDEA-13 said in a statement.

The activity was led by PDEA-13 Assistant Regional Director Mary Leslie Sharon Maquilang, Agusan del Norte Provincial Administrator Elizabeth Marie Ramirez, and Col. Jose Manalad Jr. of the Police Regional Office in the region.

The destroyed drugs include 740.49 grams of shabu with a street value of PHP5,035,304 and 16,483.74 grams of marijuana worth PHP1,978,049.

A total of 4,310.02 grams of cocaine valued at PHP22,841,111 were also burned during the activity.

The obliterated drugs were part of the drug cases logged at the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branches 3 and 4 in Butuan City, RTC Branch 28 in Lianga, Surigao del Sur and RTC Branch 31 in Dapa, Surigao del Norte.

The other destroyed drugs were also taken from the laboratories at the Regional Forensic Unit of PRO-13 and the PDEA-13.

Source: Philippines News Agency