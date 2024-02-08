P27-M irrigation project to sustain rice farms during dry season

LEGAZPI CITY: The National Irrigation Administration in Bicol (NIA-5) is optimistic about sustained services to rice farmers during the dry season with its new PHP27-million pump irrigation project in Camarines Sur. In an interview on Thursday, NIA-5 Regional Manager, engineer Gaudencio De Vera, said the irrigation water system project that would benefit the farmer-members of Mambalite-Palangon Farmers Irrigators Association (MAPAFIA) in Barangay Mambalite, Libmanan town was turned over early this week. 'The project will ensure the continuous flow of water to cater to the needs of the farmer-beneficiaries especially now that we are bracing for the possible effects of El Niño in the region. It would benefit 100 farmer members and a total service area of 78 hectares,' he said. De Vera said collaboration between stakeholders and the government would make irrigation projects in Bicol easier to implement and succeed. 'As the Mambalite-Palangon Farmers' Irrigators Association starts to manage the irrigation sys tem, the support of key stakeholders is expected to play a key role in ensuring its sustainable operation and long-term success,' he said. De Vera said shared commitment towards the advancement of agricultural projects that directly impact the livelihood of the community could be achieved with the support of the local government unit and the stakeholders. MAPAFIA president Florentino Umali thanked the NIA-5 for the project's completion, saying it would help them sustain their crop production and income. Funded by NIA, the irrigation system's construction began in 2022 and was completed in the last quarter of 2023. Source: Philippines News Agency