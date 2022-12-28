P25-M public market to rise in Maguindanao Norte upland town

NORTH UPI, Maguindanao del Norte: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is building a modern public market worth P25 million for this upland municipality.

Minister Naguib Sinarimbo of the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) said the project forms part of the agency’s Bangsamoro Local Economic Support Service (BLESS) Program which aims to help local governments use their corporate power to increase and improve revenue generation.

“We invested a lot of time and resources to find the best design for the public market, one that is both functional and indicative of our architectural heritage. It’s not just an ordinary market, but a good market that can draw our locals,” he said In a statement Wednesday.

Sinarimbo, together with North Upi Mayor Ma. Rona Cristina Piang-Flores and other local government officials, led the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the construction of the modern public market.

He noted that the BARMM government has allocated resources to ensure that public markets being built under the MILG are “not only functional and aesthetically pleasing but also symbolic of Bangsamoro’s architectural heritage.”

“We will provide you with the necessary training so that you can generate income in the future,” Sinarimbo told the local officials.

Meanwhile, Sinarimbo emphasized the importance of Upi’s Muslims, Christians and indigenous peoples in maintaining the Bangsamoro’s peace gains.

“We have invested a lot to attain this peace, we no longer want to go back to war, our dream is to improve the lives of every BARMM resident,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency