BACOLOD CITY: The Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) unveiled on Thursday a PHP25-million Research, Innovation and Extension (RIE) Hub at its main campus in Talisay City, Negros Occidental. Funded by the national government through the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), the structure comprises the first two stories of the proposed four-story facility to strengthen the university's research, innovation, and community engagement initiatives. CHED Commissioner Marita Canapi said the establishment of the RIE Hub is an achievement for CHMSU, led by its president Norberto Mangulabnan since not all state universities and colleges have the privilege to receive such kind of project. 'I urge the university community to view the RIE Hub as an inspiration to further their research, extension, and internationalization initiatives,' she said. In a symbolic handing over of keys, construction supplier ITC Corp. turned over the building to Mangulabnan, who considers the RIE Hub another milestone in the hi story of CHMSU. 'This is a much-needed infrastructure to support our research, which is now our primary mandate as a university,' he added. Rosalinda Tuvilla, vice president for administration and finance, said 'the purpose of this hub is to advance knowledge, foster innovation, and serve the community - a space of ideas and collaboration.' The RIE Hub will house the Office of the Vice President for Research, Extension, and Intellectual Property, the Office of Extension and Community Engagement Services, the Office of Research and Development Services, and the Office of the Intellectual Property Management Office. It also includes facilities such as a conference room and a technology business incubation center. Source: Philippines News Agency