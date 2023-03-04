P25-M counterfeit products seized in Pasay

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have seized PHP25 million worth of counterfeit products in Pasay City, CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said Saturday. The operation was conducted by joint elements of the CIDG, Bureau of Customs, and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Task Force Aduana on the 7th floor of Lucksys Real State Inc. along Don Hernandez St., Pasay City on March 1. Seized from the operation were smuggled garments, footwear, "ukay-ukay" (used clothing), and other merchandise. In a statement, Caramat said the operation was in line with the directive of Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. to sustain the government's efforts to combat economic sabotage, particularly smuggling. He said they are investigating some individuals who were behind the smuggling as he urged the public not to buy fake products being illegally slipped into the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency