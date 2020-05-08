P2-M worth marijuana plants seized in Agusan Sur

At least PHP2-million worth of marijuana plants were seized and destroyed by the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Region 13 (Caraga) during an operation in the town of La Paz, Agusan del Sur on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Joselito T. Esquivel Jr., Police Regional Office 13 director, said a team of municipal and provincial police units and PDEA-13 personnel discovered the plantation while validating information on the propagation of marijuana plants in Barangay Kasapa II, La Paz.

“The troops had to walk through open fields (on) rugged terrain early morning to reach the marijuana plantation,” Esquivel said.

Government troops managed to uproot some 10,000 hills of marijuana, he said, adding the owner of the plantation fled the area before the law enforcers arrived.

Esquivel identified the suspect as Iming Tilocan, a resident of the area.

Tilocan will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly Section 16 on the Cultivation or Culture of Plants Classified as Dangerous Drugs or are Sources Thereof.

Esquivel encouraged the public to support the government in its war against illegal drugs by giving real-time information.

“The war against illegal drugs can only be won through the active participation of communities,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency