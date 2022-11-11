P2-M sales eyed in pre-Christmas fair of local products

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is eyeing PHP2 million in sales from a week-long pre-Christmas trade fair of local products at Robinsons North here.

During the opening of the marketing event here on Thursday, DTI Leyte provincial director Araceli Larraga said the trade fair is timely as people have been looking for gifts ahead of Christmas Day.

At least 48 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) assisted by DTI will join the market from Nov. 10 to 17.

“We are confident to meet the sales target since our government employees will receive their year-end bonus and they will come here to shop. This will help generate jobs and create lasting and definitive social impact to the families of MSMEs,” Larraga said.

Included in the exhibit are wearables and homestyle, processed food, cacao-based products, and coconut byproducts.

Among the first-time participants is Virgincita Subibi, 64, of San Roque village in Tunga, Leyte. Her family has been producing tablea (raw dark chocolate) from cacao beans since 2019.

“We are happy to join this trade fair as this will help me reach new markets such as hotels and restaurants,” Subibi said.

Also featured in the exhibit are the different DTI programs and services offered by the region’s shared service facility, Negosyo Center, Intellectual Property Office, and Small Business Corporation.

DTI has been holding market fairs to showcase new and improved products through a special setting.

Source: Philippines News Agency