P2.8-M illegal drugs seized in 10-day police ops in Bicol

LEGAZPI CITY: Some PHP2.8 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during 10 days of simultaneous anti-criminality law force operations in Bicol Region from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6.

Lt. Col. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Police Regional Office-5 (Bicol) spokesperson, said the operations in different parts of the region resulted in the arrest of 10 high-value individuals, 40 street-level individuals and 16 other law violators.

“The unit has already filed complaints against the apprehended drug personalities,” she said in a report sent to the local media on Thursday.

The report said the operations seized 427.002 grams of shabu and 40.2 grams of dried marijuana leaves with an estimated value of PHP2,850,879.

Naga City has the highest value of seized illegal drugs with PHP1,018,727; followed by Albay — PHP713,619; Camarines Norte — PHP479,102; Camarines Sur — PHP315,941; Masbate — PHP291,250; and Sorsogon — PHP32,240.

In Catanduanes province, no drug incidents were recorded for the period.

Calubaquib said aside from the conducted anti-drug operations, PRO-5 also intensified its drug awareness campaign through information dissemination and social media postings on the futile and unproductive effects of engaging in the use of illicit drugs.

“These efforts have become an effective way of convincing the public to help the government get rid of any forms of drugs and empower the community as instruments in clearing and making the region drug-free. The relentless drive of the Philippine National Police-Bicol also demonstrates its commitment and support for the Department of the Interior Local Government’s program known as ‘BIDA’ or ‘Buhay ay Ingatan, Droga ay Ayawan’,” she said

Source: Philippines News Agency