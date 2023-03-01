P2.5M in projects allotted for ARBs in southern Negros

BACOLOD CITY: The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) will implement PHP2.5 million worth of projects that will benefit some 400 farmers in southern Negros Occidental this year.

Data on Wednesday showed four agrarian reform beneficiaries organizations (ARBOs) in Pontevedra town have been identified as recipients through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the DAR Negros Occidental-II and the Local Government Unit headed by Mayor Jose Maria Alonso.

“These support services will further boost the strength of each ARBO and will also equip its members the capability to break through any challenges they may face,” Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II Arnulfo Figueroa said in a statement after the mass project launching and MOA signing rites held at the town’s Negosyo Center last Feb. 28.

The four ARBOs include Barangay Pandan Farmworkers Association Katuwang sa Pagbabago; Sitio Colonia ARBs Farmers’ Association; Kauswagan Agrarian Reform Cooperative; and Cusi Farmworkers and Farmers Association.

They will avail of major crop-based block farm productivity projects, sustainable livelihood support, communal potable water and sanitation hygiene projects, farm business school training, and take part in the Enhanced Partnership Against Hunger and Poverty, the agency’s campaign to mitigate hunger and ensure food security.

For its part, the Pontevedra municipal government will assist with agricultural inputs and agri-technology support services

