P2.5-B shabu seized in Cavite

Members of the Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PNP-DEG) arrested a drug suspect and seized around PHP2.5 billion shabu in a buy-bust in General Trias, Cavite, PNP Chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said on Friday.

Based on the report of the PDEG, Gamboa identified the suspect as Muad Romorus Abedin Mangotara, who was arrested by the PNP DEG and Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO) on Somerset 9 Subdivision in Barangay Navarro at 8:30 p.m.on Thursday.

Seized from the suspect were 63 boxes containing 374 packs of suspected shabu with a street value of PHP2.5 billion and boodle money worth PHP1 million.

Gamboa, meanwhile said the PNP has shifted to its focus on “supply reduction” in the anti-drug campaign.

On Monday, the PNP presented a part of more than PHP6 billion worth of shabu seized in anti-drug operations from January 1 to June 4.

Last June 4, police officers arrested a Chinese national and his two cohorts and seized PHP5.1 billion worth of shabu in a buy-bust at a warehouse in Marilao, Bulacan.

On June 6, law enforcers seized PHP244.8 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust that resulted in the killing of two drug suspects in Parañaque City.

Source: Philippines News Agency