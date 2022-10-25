P2.4-M illegal drugs seized in Bicol

Some PHP2.4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during weeklong simultaneous anti-criminality law force operations (SACLEO) in Bicol Region from Oct. 17-23.

Brig. Gen. Rudolph Dimas, Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO-5) chief, said 43 anti-drug operations by different stations in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regio 5 seized 357.05 grams of shabu and 63.04 grams of marijuana from 47 arrested individuals.

“The unit also created strategies to engage and gain public cooperation on the war on drugs to include barangay visitations; information education campaign distributions, dialogue, Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPATS) mobilization, barangay drug awareness, and radio guesting,” he said in a report on Monday.

PRO-5 also netted 136 wanted persons from the 128 manhunt operations during the period.

Authorities also nabbed 14 collared individuals from whom 16 loose firearms and 66 ammunition were confiscated.

Positive results on illegal gambling efforts were also achieved while 38 operations were launched which resulted in the arrest of 117 persons and the seizure of PHP33,286 bet money.

Source: Philippines News Agency