P2.2-M SAP aid released to Zambo City beneficiaries

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) here has initially released some PHP2.19 million to 438 beneficiaries of the national government’s Social Amelioration Program (SAP) in this city.

Ma. Socorro Rojas, CSWDO chief, on Monday said the beneficiaries include residents of Barangay Lumbangan and Lumayang, the pilot areas in the implementation of SAP in this city which has a total of 98 villages.

Rojas said that of the 438 beneficiaries, 356 are from Barangay Lumbangan while the remaining 82 were from Lumayang. Each of the recipients received PHP5,000.

The payout was held on Black Saturday, following an orientation on Holy Thursday. The distribution of SAP cards was done house-to-house per purok, Rojas said.

Rojas said the beneficiaries included senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, distressed Overseas Filipino Workers, indigent Indigenous Peoples, underprivileged sector and homeless citizens.

The beneficiaries were identified based on initial listing submitted by the barangay officials and jointly validated by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), CSWDO, and city mayor’s office.

Some families did not qualify during validation but the list will be submitted to the DSWD for consideration, Rojas explained.

Ivan Eric Salvador, DSWD regional information officer, earlier said that there are 116,518 identified SAP beneficiaries in this city.

DSWD Regional Director Fatima Caminan turned over on April 7 to Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar the amount of PHP582.59 million as part of the SAP’s first tranche covering this month.

