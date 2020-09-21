P19-M greenhouses to be put up in Antique town

Greenhouses amounting to PHP19 million will be put up in San Remigio town next month to help boost the income of farmers.

Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA) chief Nicolasito Calawag said the Department of Agriculture (DA) will establish seven greenhouses, including a storage tank and water catchment.

“The project, which will be the first ever in Western Visayas, will be implemented October this year after the bidding in Barangay Aningalan of San Remigio,” he said in an interview Monday.

He said currently, farmers in the upland area, which is already near the boundary of Iloilo province, are engaged in planting vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, and cut flowers because of its cool climate.

“Farmers who would be using the greenhouses would also be trained on the technology on high value crops production,” he added.

Calawag said the project is a convergence of the DA, OPA, Office of Congresswoman Loren Legarda, the local government of San Remigio, and farmer-beneficiaries.

“The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is also involved in the project because it will be the one to give us the special permit to use the idle timber land as site for the green houses,” he added.

Calawag said the one-hectare area is ideal for the construction of greenhouses.

He said the greenhouses, measuring 1,000 square meters each, had been designed by the Antique Provincial Engineering Office (PEO).

“The greenhouses could protect the crops from excess cold or heat and even unwanted pests,” he said.

Calawag said they expect the greenhouses to be completed and used starting early next year.

Source: Philippines News Agency