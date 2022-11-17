P19.4-M illegal drugs seized in Northern Mindanao since August

Authorities have hauled some PHP19.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Northern Mindanao from Aug. 8 to Nov. 15 this year, the Police Regional Office (PRO-10) said Wednesday.

“We are working now on how can we reduce the supply and demand of illegal drugs in the region with the help not only of law enforcement agencies but also the communities,” said Col. Wilbur Salaguste, PRO-10 operations and management division chief, on Wednesday.

Of the total illegal drugs seized, PHP17.2 million were shabu while PHP2.1 million were marijuana.

Salaguste noted that the police’s “high accomplishment on anti-drugs should not be a cause of delight, because it also means the illegal drug trade remains prevalent.”

In the same period, police served 113 search warrants and 110 arrest warrants on anti-illegal drug operations.

In October, police conducted 170 anti-illegal drug operations, arrested 206 drug suspects, and seized PHP6.8 million worth of shabu.

Brig. Gen. Lawrence Coop, the PRO-10 director, called on the community to continue supporting the government’s campaign against all forms of criminality to sustain peace and order in Northern Mindanao.

“Our proactive measures against all forms of criminality and dedication to duty have contributed significantly to the success of our law enforcement operations,” he said. (

Source: Philippines News Agency