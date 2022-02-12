﻿P172-M roads to industries completed in Eastern Visayas

Some PHP172 million worth of road networks leading to trades, industries, and economic zones have been completed in Eastern Visayas, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported Friday.

DPWH Eastern Visayas regional director Allan Borromeo said three out of seven projects under the Roads Leveraging Linkages for Industry and Trade (ROLL IT) program included in the 2021 budget have been completed.

“This convergence between the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and DPWH seeks to link priority economic and manufacturing zones here in Eastern Visayas to potential investors and market,” Borromeo said in a statement.

Completed projects under the convergence initiative are the PHP45 million road from Patong-Tuburan-Ilaya-Nava-San Juan connecting SC Global Coco Products Inc. in Baybay City in Leyte, Sogod Bay Coco Active Carbon in Sogod in Southern Leyte, Kennemer Foods International in Malitbog in Southern Leyte; PHP57 million Caraycaray-Cabungaan-Libtong Road in support of the agribusiness: food and resource-based processing in Libtong village, Naval, Biliran; and the PHP70 million Minuhang (Baluarte)-Balud and Balud-Duka Road connecting to Bagahupi-Babatngon-Sta. Cruz-Barugo-Carigara National Road in support of the Barugo Economic Zone in Barugo, Leyte.

Ongoing projects also under ROLL IT are the PHP104.4 million road leading to the garment industry in New Era, Langit village in Alangalang, Leyte; PHP100 million road leading to food and resource-based processing in Naval, Biliran; PHP23 million road leading to SC Global Coco Products Inc., Sogod Bay Coco Active Carbon, and Kennemer Foods International in Southern Leyte; and the PHP45 million road in support of the resources-based processing in Naval, Biliran.

These projects, designed to create more economic opportunities in provinces, are up for completion within the year.

Source: Philippines News Agency