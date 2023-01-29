P17-M illegal drugs seized from Nigerian national in Cavite

GENERAL TRIAS, Cavite: A Nigerian national was arrested Saturday by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Regional Office 4-A in Barangay Biclatan, this town.

A PDEA report on Sunday said authorities seized from Valentine Ebuka Ezike of Palmdale Village, Governor's Hill during the buy-bust around 500 grams of suspected shabu, a box containing two resealable transparent plastic bags containing more or less 1,000 grams each of brownish granules substance, plastic basin containing weighing scale, and four identification card, among others.

PDEA said Ezike was believed to be a member of the West African Drug Syndicate that recruits Filipinos to transport illegal drugs.

He will be charged with violation of sections 5 and 11, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency