P17.7-M shabu seized, 2 arrested in Cebu

CEBU CITY: Two suspected big-time drug dealers have yielded a total of PHP17.7 million worth of “shabu” in two separate anti-drug sting operations in this city, the police reported on Monday.

A report from the Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office said they arrested Ramil Gabaca, alias “Loloy,” 29, a regional-level high-value target and resident of Sitio Cabangcalan in Barangay Bulacao here.

He yielded 605 grams of shabu amounting to PHP4.1 million when he was cornered by anti-drug operatives Sunday night in Villa Bulsita of the same village.

Also, 32-year old Ariel Lipumano, a resident of Sitio Villabusca also in Barangay Bulacao, was arrested in a separate buy-bust operation Sunday night. He yielded 2,000 grams of shabu worth P13.6 million.

The suspects are now facing charges in violation of the Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002

Source: Philippines News Agency