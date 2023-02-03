P151-M fertilizer discount vouchers released for Caraga farmers

BUTUAN CITY: The Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) has started the distribution of fertilizer discount vouchers to rice farmers for the month of February, an official said Friday.

“The distribution of vouchers started last February 1 and will continue until February 27,” said Emmylou Presilda, DA-13 information officer.

Over PHP151 million worth of vouchers will be distributed to 25,620 rice farmers this month, Presilda said, adding that the assistance will also cover around 22,884 hectares of rice farms in the five provinces of the region.

In Agusan del Norte, some 3,334 rice farmers will be given PHP19.9 million worth of fertilizer vouchers covering 3,021 hectares, while 10,897 beneficiaries in Agusan del Sur will receive PHP71 million worth of vouchers that will cover 10,780 hectares.

At least 5,023 rice farmers in Surigao del Sur will also get PHP23 million worth of vouchers for 3,486 hectares; 5,561 farmers in Surigao del Sur with PHP33.6 million vouchers (5,100 hectares); and another 805 farmers in Dinagat Islands province with PHP3.2 million vouchers (495.3 hectares).

Rice farmers qualified to avail of fertilizer vouchers are those tilling a minimum of 0.25 hectare and a maximum of 2 hectares.

Under the program, each of the beneficiaries can avail of PHP1,650 to PHP6,600 fertilizer vouchers. The farmers must be listed in the DA’s Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture to avail of the program.

Source: Philippines News Agency