P15-M illegal drugs seized in Camarines Norte

LEGAZPI CITY: Agents of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) seized over PHP15 million worth of illegal drugs in Camarines Norte on Friday night. Two high-value targets identified as 'Lon,' 38, and 'Ian,' 39, were also arrested during the operation in Barangay Sto., Domingo, Vinzons town, PRO5 spokesperson Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib said Saturday. Police seized from the suspects 2,200 grams of suspected shabu concealed in tea bags worth PHP14.9 million and 40 grams of suspected cocaine with a value of PHP212,000. The arrested suspects and seized evidence are in the custody of Vinzons Municipal Police Station. Drug charges are being readied against the suspects. Source: Philippines News Agency

