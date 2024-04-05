P15-M butterfly garden, koi lagoon to boost Iloilo City attraction

The Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) on Friday officially turned over to the city government here the PHP15 million "Green Butterfly Garden" and the "Blue Koi Lagoon" that will boost the city attraction at the public plaza in La Paz district. "In transforming the La Paz plaza lagoon and establishing the butterfly garden, our intention is clear: To elevate it into a modern recreation area for culture and sports - a sanctuary where residents and tourists alike can come together, enjoy, unwind, and nurture creativity," lawyer Antonio Cabalhug Jr., first vice president for Panay site operations of MGen Global Business Power, said during the turnover program. The projects will enhance the charm of the biggest public plaza in the city and promote it as a cultural and tourism destination. During the turnover, Mayor Jerry Treñas and wife Rosalie, led in releasing around 300 butterflies inside the garden and feeding koi fishes at the lagoon. In 2022, around 2,000 koi fishes were released to the lagoon and gradually increased through the years. "I am very excited when there is a public-private partnership. These are the results of PPP; it started during pre-pandemic, so many things have happened but it was realized," Treñas said. In his message, the mayor said these are notable projects that will bring happiness to Ilonggos. "The koi and the butterfly are additional attractions, and they show that Iloilo City is livable," he added. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency