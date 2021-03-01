P15.4-M DOST fund for poor, CTG-affected areas in Cordillera

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in the Cordillera region has a fund of PHP15.4 million for this year’s programs that aim to improve areas that are poverty-stricken and affected by the communist-terrorist group (CTG).

Dr. Nancy Bantog, regional director of the DOST-Cordillera, said Friday PHP15,422,430 will be used for its Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

The fund will be sourced from the respective grants-in-aid of Senator Joel Villanueva and DOST-Cordillera, as well as the local government unit.

Bantog said the projects would be implemented in 59 barangays in 14 municipalities across six provinces.

“The CEST is a holistic approach of the agency, which has five areas of intervention on economic development, health and nutrition, disaster risk reduction and management, quality education and human resources development, and environmental protection and conservation,” she said.

Angel Maguen, the focal person of the regional DOST’s CEST program, said the activities are consistent with the sustainable development goals addressing poverty.

“This aims to build communities to become empowered and resilient,” Maguen said.

He said from 2013 to 2020, the region’s CEST projects have reached PHP7.7 million.

Both officials said the CEST projects have been existing since 2013 but the recent budget was increased in support of Executive Order 70 on ending local communist armed conflict (ELCAC) under the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Bantog said all government agencies are collaborating and coming up with programs, which they also fund in the hope of improving the lives of people in poor communities and prevent them from joining the communist-terrorist group.

Source: Philippines News Agency