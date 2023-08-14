P135-M Tacloban bus terminal annex to be completed in 7 months

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will build the PHP135 million Abucay New Bus Terminal Annex Building in this city to provide a comfortable commuting experience. The DPWH Tacloban city district engineering office (TCDEO) announced Monday that the project funded under the 2023 budget is expected to be completed in seven months. 'The annex building is designed to address the pressing need for improved public transportation infrastructure in the city. The multi-purpose building will feature a two-story design, accommodating up to six public utility vehicles, such as buses, at any given time,' said Margarita Bacierra, TCDEO chief of the planning and design section and project engineer, in a statement. The facility's infrastructure includes a generator set to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, four restrooms (two for males and two for females), and two restrooms designed for persons with disabilities. A notable feature of the terminal annex building is the inclusion of a footbridge that directly connects to Robinsons North Tacloban, offering commuters easy access to the mall. The building's second floor will house a food court complete with kitchen rooms to facilitate convenient dining options for commuters. It will also incorporate a spacious lobby, ticket booths, and lower and upper decks to streamline passenger movement. An office space will also be provided to facilitate administrative and operational functions. "Once completed, this modern facility will provide commuters with a more comfortable and efficient transit experience, while also fostering economic activity through its proximity to commercial establishments," Bacierra added. The Abucay terminal in the city's Abucay village started its operation on Aug. 15, 2006 to decongest the city's downtown. In the past 17 years, the site has attracted several businesses, including Robinsons Malls, which opened on Dec. 14, 2017

Source: Philippines News Agency