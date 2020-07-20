P133-M farm-to-market roads to start in Surigao Norte

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Caraga Region (DPWH-13) said the agency, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture in the area (DA-13), is set to begin the construction of farm-to-market roads (FMRs) worth PHP133 million in the province of Surigao del Norte.

In a statement Monday (July 20), DPWH-13 said the 10 FMRs will be implemented by the DPWH Surigao del Norte 2nd Engineering District Office in the third quarter of the year, as announced by DPWH Secretary Mark Villar recently.

Villar was quoted in the statement as saying: “We are realizing the promise of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to the Filipino people that he will strongly support the development of agriculture as the main economic driver of the country and uplift the condition of the farmers.”

With the improved infrastructure, Villar said farmers will be empowered to be more prosperous while inclusive growth will be realized in the localities and will mirror the national economy.

DPWH-13 Director Pol Delos Santos said the FMRs will further boost agricultural production in the province and reduce the handling cost and ease the transport of farm products to market centers in the area.

The FMRs will be constructed in the towns of Claver, Gigaquit, Alegria, Bacuag, and Malimono, Delos Santos said, adding that a series of consultations have been conducted to inform the residents and landowners to iron out road-right-of-way issues.

Source: Philippines News Agency