P13.6-M shabu seized in Sulu, ‘big time drug peddler’ arrested

Authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) seized PHP13.6 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust in Indanan, Sulu, over the weekend, an official said Monday. Director Gil Cesario Castro of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-BARMM) said Saturday's operation in Barangay Tagbak, Indanan town, turned violent when one of the suspects resisted arrest and fired at government forces. He said the suspect, Sakura Badih Astung, is now detained at the Indanan municipal police station, awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. 'Astung was transacting business with an undercover agent when his companion sensed the presence of government troops, pulled a pistol, and opened fire toward a soldier, injuring him,' Castro said in a statement. A cohort quickly fled while firing his gun and managed to escape, he added. PDEA said the injured soldier was rushed to a hospital. Recovered from Astung two sachets of suspec ted shabu, weighing 2,000 grams, buy-bust money, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle. Source: Philippines News Agency

