P12M allotted for maintenance of 7 Navy helicopters

The Philippine Navy (PN) is looking for suppliers capable of providing spare parts needed for the repair and maintenance of its seven helicopters, according to the bid bulletin posted at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System.

The PN Bids and Awards Committee has allotted PHP12,174,050 for the repair and maintenance of the communications and electronic (COMMELEX) and navigation sensors (NAVSENs) equipment of five AgustaWestland AW-109 "Power" utility and two AW-159 "Wildcat" anti-submarine helicopters

The Navy's five AW-109 utility helicopters were delivered in 2013 and 2014 while the two anti-submarine AW-159s were delivered last year.

Pre-bid conference will be held at the Office of the PN Bids and Awards Committee, Naval Station Jose Francisco, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City at 9 a.m. on March 11.

The two AW-159s are the first anti-submarine aircraft in Navy service. These will be based on the BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and its sister ship, BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151).

The BRP Jose Rizal, the country's first purposely-built missile frigate, and the BRP Antonio Luna are expected to be delivered by April and September this year, respectively.

