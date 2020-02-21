P110 M 13th month pay given to E. Visayas workers: DOLE

Private firm employers in Eastern Visayas granted some PHP110.91 million in 13th month pay to their workers in 2019, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reported on Thursday.

This is an indication that employers in the region are compliant with the labor law standards, as prescribed, Yahya Centi, DOLE 8 (Eastern Visayas) director, said in an interview.

Under Presidential Decree 851, all rank and file employees in the private sector are entitled to receive the mandatory benefit on or before December 24 of the year.

The 13th month pay should not be less than one twelfth of the total salary earned by an employee within a calendar year, regardless of the nature of employment.

The law provides that every covered employer is required to make a report of compliance to the DOLE regional office not later than January 15 of each year.

The region has more than 1,600 registered establishments, according to DOLE.

In last year's labor inspection, Centi said 94.44 percent of them were compliant with labor laws standards, higher than the country's standard compliance rate of 85 percent.

This includes not only the mandatory benefits but the general labor standards, including proper payment of wages during holidays, overtime pay, implementation of the minimum wage, and remittance of social benefits.

However, he said, some establishments violated the labor laws. He did not specify the number of violators but assured the public that all had been properly addressed.

We have already filed cases against these violators and put them on record. What is most important here is we have a resolution to the case, Centi said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Regional Tripartite Wage and Productivity Board began implementing the second and final tranche of the PHP20 increase in the daily wage of private workers in the region.

From a minimum daily pay of PHP305 under the old wage order, workers in the agricultural sector, including sugar mills, are now entitled to PHP325, he said.

Those in the farming sector and employed in cottage and handicraft industries will now receive a daily wage of PHP295.

Wage Order 21 was approved on July 22 last year and took effect after 15 days through the implementation of the first tranche, adding PHP10 to their daily rate.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY