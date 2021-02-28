P11-M new university building to rise in San Remigio campus

The provincial government announced Thursday it has allocated PHP11 million to build a new building at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) campus in Barangay Tambogon, San Remegio town in northern Cebu.

The construction of the two-storey CTU school building will benefit more local students as they would no longer need to travel to other towns or to the city for their college education.

"Education is the great equalizer,” Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said in a statement during the ground breaking on Feb. 24.

Education, she said, is the one that helps those in the low class of the society to have a better future and open doors for opportunities.

Once completed, the project is seen to benefit almost 1,000 students in the northern town.

The provincial government has been advocating for quality education for the Cebuanos.

Garcia and her brother, Deputy Speaker Pablo John Garcia of Cebu’s third district, have been instrumental in the building of many CTU campuses all over the province.

CTU is a state university with main campus in Cebu City. It has nine satellite campuses and 11 extension campuses in the Cebu province.

Source: Philippines News Agency