P11 M evacuation center to rise in Ilocos Norte town

The municipal government of Burgos in Ilocos Norte is eyeing for the completion of a permanent evacuation center located in Poblacion village.

Town mayor Crescente Garcia said Wednesday the PHP11 million evacuation center is expected to be completed on July 2020 by Red Jewel Builders.

We are happy to have our permanent evacuation center so that we no longer need to utilize our schools and village halls as temporary shelters for displaced families during typhoon, Garcia said.

With a floor area of at least 440 square meters, the center will be equipped with couple's rooms, child friendly spaces, kitchen or mess hall, laundry area, breastfeeding room, rainwater harvesting, and collection facilities, including potable water and power supply.

In addition, solar panels will also be installed which can be used as an alternative source of electricity in case of power outage.

There will also be separate toilets and bathing facilities for males and females, comfort room for persons with disabilities, and an office and clinic for personnel of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Earlier this year, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the construction of permanent evacuation centers in the country to be completed before his term ends in 2022.

With the lack of permanent evacuation centers, some public schools and village halls in the province are temporary being used during strong typhoons which affect the holding of classes for students.

