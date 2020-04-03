P102-K shabu seized as ‘pusher’ nabbed in Zambo Norte

Police in Zamboanga del Norte arrested an alleged drug dealer and seized over PHP100,000 worth of illegal drugs as the anti-drug campaign continues amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis, an official said Friday.

Maj. Helen Galvez, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) information officer, identified the suspect as Albert Andog, 23, who was arrested in a buy-bust around 11:40 a.m. Thursday in Barangay Kauswagan, Baliguian, Zamboanga del Norte.

Galvez said Andog yield some PHP102,000 worth of suspected shabu packed in five big heat-sealed plastic sachets and PHP500 marked money.

Andog was placed under the custody of Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Drugs Enforcement Unit (ZDNPDEU) while appropriate charges are set to be filed against him.

Brig. Gen. Froilan Quidilla, PRO-9 director, lauded the effort of ZDNPDEU under Capt. Jefferson Balindan and Capt. Rene Sagan, Baligiuan police chief, for the continuous anti-illegal drug operations in their area despite the Covid-19 crisis.

Quidilla also encouraged the public to support the authorities in combating the drug menace by giving information on the presence of illegal drug activities in their respective localities

Source: Philippines News Agency