P10.7-M police cars to bolster Caraga’s anti-crime drive

The Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) aims to boost its anti-crime campaign by acquiring nine new vehicles for its field stations in the region.

'The vehicles were procured by the Philippine National Police Bids and Awards Committee using the funds from the Capability Enhancement Program 2022,' Labra said in a statement Wednesday.

Labra, together with Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, led the formal turnover of the PHP10.7 million worth of Toyota Hilux 4x2 vehicles on Tuesday.

The vehicles were turned over to the police stations in Carmen, Jabonga, and Remedios T. Romualdez in Agusan del Norte; Burgos, General Luna, Gigaguit, Placer and Taganaan in Surigao del Norte; and Barobo in Surigao del Sur.

Barbers commended the PRO-13 for expediting the process in the procurement of the vehicles which are vital in the anti-criminality campaigns in the region.

"To our policemen, keep on doing your job and ensure that the image of the organization is changed with the lives of the people,' he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency