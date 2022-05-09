﻿P1-M ‘shabu’ seized in Bacolod drug bust

A woman was arrested during a police buy-bust that led to the recovery of PHP1.054 million worth of suspected shabu in Barangay 5 here on Sunday night, a report of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) showed.

The suspect was identified as Liza “Inday” Lausa, 54, a resident of Fiesta Homes, Barangay Sum-ag.

At 7:45 p.m., she sold a sachet of the prohibited substance amounting to PHP12,500 to a poseur buyer during the operation along 17th Street.

Lausa also yielded one knot-tied and 10 heat-sealed plastic sachets of shabu placed in a red plastic bag and brown paper bag, as well as the PHP500 marked money and 12 pieces of PHP1,000 boodle bills.

The confiscated prohibited substance, weighing about 155 grams, was pegged at PHP6,800 per gram.

The operation was conducted by personnel of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group and the Police Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) Regional Intelligence Unit, in coordination with the BCPO Police Station 2, which now has the custody of the suspect.

The Sunday night operation was the latest in a series of major drug hauls in the city in the past week.

On May 1, Christian Oliveros, 21, a high-value individual (HVI), was apprehended by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit in Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2.

Operatives seized from his possession 14 transparent plastic sachets and three knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing 250 grams of shabu valued at PHP1.7 million.

On April 30, the drug enforcement team of Police Station 8 also seized 200 grams of shabu with a value of PHP1.36 million from the group of Baby Girl Villarna, 33, also an HVI and a former illegal drug detainee, who was released on a plea bargain in November last year.

Source: Philippines News Agency