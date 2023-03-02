P1.6B worth of infra projects to benefit central Leyte towns

TACLOBAN CITY: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in central Leyte will embark on a PHP1.62 billion of projects this year for the improvement of roads and bridges now that the province has been regularly experiencing torrential rains.

At least 60 projects have been identified this year, said DPWH 2nd Leyte District Engineering Office chief Leo Edward Oppura Thursday.

Nine of these projects are ongoing and the remaining are undergoing detailed engineering and pre-construction activities.

“We are targeting to implement all the projects in the first half of the year. Expanding the road network, connect the by-pass roads, and accelerate the flood control projects to become useful, especially now that the region is experiencing torrential rains,” Oppura added.

These projects consist of preventive maintenance; rehabilitation, reconstruction, and upgrading of damaged paved roads; rehabilitation and reconstruction of national roads with slips, slope collapse, and landslides; network development road widening; construction of by-pass and diversion roads; construction of missing links and new roads; retrofitting and strengthening of permanent bridges.

Other activities are the construction and maintenance of flood mitigation structures and drainage systems; construction and rehabilitation of flood mitigation facilities within major river basins and principal rivers; and the Basic Infrastructure Program (BIP) - access roads and bridges from the national roads leading to major public buildings or facilities that will generate jobs and increase economic activities.

Among the key projects, this year are the widening of a major road leading to Ormoc City; construction of diversion roads in La Paz town; flood control structures in Mayorga, Tunga, Burauen, Dulag and Jaro towns; access road leading to Calumpian Island and Coastal Road Diving Spot in Capoocan; and ongoing construction of Burauen-Albuera Road.

In 2022, the DPWH field office got PHP1.38 billion for its 57 infrastructure projects, 47 of which were already completed and the other 10 are still ongoing.

The DPWH field office covers the towns of La Paz, Julita, Burauen, Dagami, Dulag, Mayorga, Mac Arthur, Jaro, Tunga, Barugo, Capoocan and Carigara

Source: Philippines News Agency