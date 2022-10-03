P1.6-M illegal logs seized in Maguindanao

A Philippine Marines team barred the transport of PHP1.6 million worth of illegally cut forest products in Barira, Maguindanao, on Sunday night.

Maj. Melchor Gonzaludo, Marine Battalion Landing Team 5 (MBLT-5) head, said the operation that led to the recovery of 20,748 board feet of forest products came after they received a tip on the operation of an illegal sawmill in the area.

“MBLT-5 along with Barira police and personnel of the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MENRE-BARMM), immediately conducted an operation in Sitio Bulubudtua, Barangay Nabalawag, Barira, Maguindanao,” Gonzaludo said in a statement Monday.

The operation resulted in the confiscation of assorted sizes of red and white Lauan lumber, two chainsaws, and a heavy-duty bandsaw abandoned by the owner and operators.

The forest products believed to be cut from the forest of Barira are now in the custody of MBLT-5 and will be transported to the MENRE-BARMM office.

Source: Philippines News Agency