﻿P1.4-M shabu seized in Cagayan de Oro drug bust

A lone suspect yielded PHP1.36 million worth of suspected shabu in an anti-illegal drug operation in Purok 4B, Barangay Gusa here late Saturday.

In an official report released by the Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) on Sunday, the suspect was identified as Michael Arnado, 24, a resident of the same place.

The suspect was caught after he sold a sachet of shabu for PHP2,000 to undercover operatives.

He had in his possession 10 sachets with contents of about 200 grams.

The operation was spearheaded by the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU) and Agora Police Station 3.

“We may be still battling the pandemic and preparing for the upcoming elections, still we cannot afford to let our guards down. In fact, we will continue to intensify our campaign against illegal drugs towards a drug-free Northern Mindanao,” PRO-10 director Brig. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said in a statement.

The suspect is now detained at the custodial facility of RDEU-10 and awaiting charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

