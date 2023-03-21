P1.3-M suspected shabu seized in Dumaguete buy-bust

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police arrested a suspected drug pusher and seized some PH1.3 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in this capital city on Tuesday afternoon. A report from the Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office identified the suspect as Jay Pujol Omelan, 35, resident of Batasan Hills, Quezon City. The suspect was arrested at around 3:10 p.m. at Purok Panaghiosa in Barangay Calindagan. Seized during the operation were suspected shabu weighing a total of some 195 grams. The estimated street value of the suspected shabu is pegged at PHP1,329,400. The suspect is now detained at the Dumaguete Police Station. Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act are now being readied against him

Source: Philippines News Agency