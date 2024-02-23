P1.3-M shabu seized in Naga City drug bust

MANILA: Operatives of the Police Regional Office in Bicol (PRO5) arrested a high-value individual and seized PHP1.3 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Concepcion Pequeña, Naga City on Friday. In a report, PRO5 spokesperson Lt. Col. Malu Calubaquib said the suspect, identified as "Jo", 41, and a resident of Barangay Salugan, Camalig, Albay province, was arrested after selling 200 grams of shabu to a police undercover agent. Calubaquib said the suspect was intercepted by different units of the Naga City Police Office in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Bicol. 'The suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and will face charges of violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002,' she said. In a statement, PRO5 Regional Director Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon commended the operating team for their dedication in fulfilling their duties. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency