P1.3-M shabu seized, 7 suspects fall in Bataan, Pampanga

Nearly PHP1.3 million worth of illegal drugs were seized and seven suspected drug peddlers were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Bataan and Pampanga on Wednesday.

In his report on Thursday, Brig. Gen. Matthew P. Baccay, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Central Luzon (PRO-3), said five suspects were nabbed in Barangay Villa Angeles in Orion, Bataan while the two others were apprehended in Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City, this province.

Baccay identified those arrested in Bataan as John Kevin Manla, 30, and Jerry Monla, both residents of Barangay Poblacion, Pilar town; Jayson Paguio, 24, and Jiezl Angeles, 29, from Barangay Calungusan and Mateo Aquino, 24, of Barangay San Vicente, both in Orion town.

Seized from the five suspects were four pieces of small to large sachets of suspected shabu weighing 50 grams and amounting to PHP400,000, one .45-caliber firearm with one magazine loaded with seven live ammunitions and a .22-caliber pistol.

Meanwhile, Baccay said the suspected drug peddlers arrested in Mabalacat City were identified as Jemaimah Datu and Sadam Bertudan.

Confiscated from them were eight sachets of shabu weighing 130 grams, amounting to PHP884,000.

Appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and Sections 11, 12, and 13 Article II of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being readied for filing in court against the suspects.

“Your police here in Central Luzon will have no let-up on our crackdown on all forms of lawlessness, especially on illegal drugs as we continue to deliver police services to the communities in the region,” Baccay said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency