P1.16-M shabu seized, 3 suspects nabbed in Bulacan buy-bust

Joint operatives of the Bulacan Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) and Drug Enforcement Group (DEG) seized a total of PHP1.167 million worth of shabu and arrested three drug suspects in separate illegal drug operations in Barangays Caingin and Mojon, this city early Monday.

Col. Lawrence Cajipe, director of Bulacan Police Provincial Office, said the arrested suspects were identified as Angelo Rebadulla and Jovy Bernal, who are both in the drugs watch list; and Julius Cesar Nabong.

Cajipe said personnel of Bulacan PIU led by Major Jansky Andrew Jaafar and DEG led by Lt. Kharla Camille Clemente conducted separate buy-bust operations on the two villages wherein undercover police personnel were able to buy illegal drugs from the suspects.

A total of 29 medium plastic sachets and two large plastic sachets of shabu with a total weight of 171.7 grams and total street value of PHP1,167,560, assorted drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money were recovered from the suspects.

The pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Provincial Crime Laboratory Office (BPCLO) for laboratory examination while the suspects were brought to the city police station.

Cajipe said charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are set to be filed against the suspects.

“In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, our police remain relentless in its all-out war against illegal drugs,” he said.

