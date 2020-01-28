OWWA on alert to protect OFWs in China vs. nCoV

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) on Tuesday said it continuously coordinates with other government agencies to protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against the 2019 novel coronavirus (nCoV).

(Our coordination) is regarding preventive measures to help our OFWs avoid and cope with the outbreak in China, OWWA administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said in a text message.

Cacdac said his office has coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on the conditions of OFWs in China, especially those in living in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan City, where the virus originated.

No known case of OFW contamination, Cacdac said.

He, meanwhile, urged OFWs to exercise vigilance and follow advisories from the Department of Health.

Nakikipagugnayan na po ang DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment)OWWA sa DOH patungkol sa #coronavirusPH. Sundan lang po ang mga DOH advisory. Wala pa raw ho tayong kumpirmadong kaso sa Pilipinas pero patuloy lang po ang ating pagiingat (The DOLEOWWA is in constant coordination with the DOH regarding #coronavirusPH. Let's just follow the DOH advisory. We still do not have any confirmed case in the Philippines but we continue to take measures), he said in his Twitter account, @HansLeoCadac.

Several countries have reported cases of nCoV which has so far claimed over 106 lives since its outbreak in December last year.

Local authorities have stepped up measures to prevent the spread of the virus which include tight passenger screening in entry and exit points of the country and the temporary suspension of visa upon arrival for Chinese nationals.

Source: Philippines News agency