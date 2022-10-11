OVP to deploy more food trucks for kids

Kalusugan food trucks will soon be deployed in more areas to help children recover from malnutrition, Vice President Sara Duterte said on Sunday, following her first 100 days in office.

“In the coming days, the OVP (Office of the Vice President) Kalusugan food trucks will be on the road addressing malnutrition among school children, and children affected by natural and human-induced calamities across the country,” she said in a 14-minute recorded video message.

The Vice President noted that the rollout will run for four months.

“The Kalusugan food truck will be deployed in target areas for 120 days, completing the cycle in which a child’s nutrition is adequately addressed,” she said.

The project will be done in partnership with the Department of Education (DepEd), Department of Health (DOH), and National Nutrition Council (NNC).

Last September 26, three Kalusugan food trucks were initially inaugurated in Davao City.

“For now, we will be identifying one area for Luzon, one area for Visayas, and one area for Mindanao,” OVP Assistant chief-of-staff Lemuel Ortonio said.

No sector left behind

Duterte also disclosed some of the “watershed decisions” which are “firsts” for the OVP in their target to ensure that no sector is left behind.

“The expansion of the existing social services programs, the implementation programs aimed at addressing lack of livelihood, and recovery from disasters and armed conflicts. These all bring us to an Office of the Vice President that will never leave any sector behind,” she said.

Basic services were not only offered in Metro Manila but were also made available in satellite offices including the initial areas in Dagupan, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga, Davao, Surigao del Sur, and Bacolod.

“The satellite offices have made the Office of the Vice President more accessible to Filipinos, offering a menu of services, such as medical, and burial assistance,” Duterte said.

As of Oct. 5, around 11,355 beneficiaries receive medical assistance, amounting to PHP124,579,964, with a maximum aid worth PHP20,000 per individual; 1,960 beneficiaries of burial assistance, amounting to PHP9,796,800; and around 98,293 passengers for the “Libreng Sakay” (free ride) program.

The OVP has also started institutionalizing its disaster relief operations to streamline coordination with concerned agencies and ensure the timely delivery of aid to affected Filipinos.

“We have also assisted 3,000 residents of six towns of Nueva Ecija who were affected by the recent Typhoon Karding, giving them PHP5,000 each. The PHP15 million assistance was made through for individuals in crisis situations of the Department of Social Welfare and Development,” Duterte added.

Besides these programs, the OVP is also set to launch other livelihood projects nationwide that aim to primarily benefit women and members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual, plus (LGBTQAI+) community.

Duterte, meanwhile, said the OVP will be working to further improve its services, especially now that they have a central office. However, a permanent OVP office is also being planned.

Source: Philippines News Agency