OVP sends relief aid to 2 more Laguna towns

The Office of the Vice President (OVP) disclosed Friday it continuously distributes relief aid in areas of Southern Luzon, particularly in Laguna, affected by the recent onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

In a statement, the OVP said it provided food packs to affected residents of the towns of Pagsanjan and Cabuyao through the OVP-Disaster Operations Center (DOC).

“Pagsanjan and Cabuyao each received 50 sacks of rice, 15 boxes of noodles, and 75 packs of biscuits from OVP-DOC delivered,” the OVP said.

Pagsanjan Mayor Cesar Areza expressed gratitude for the initiative of the office of the Vice President.

“Kayo lang po talaga ang tumulong una sa amin, wala pong ibang agency kaya po malaking bagay itong tulong na ito. Gagawin po namin kaagad na mapamigay ito para po sa aming mga kababayan na naapektuhan ng bagyong Paeng (You are the only one who helped us, no other agency, that’s why it’s really a huge help. We will immediately distribute these to our residents affected by the Paeng),” Areza said.

In Cabuyao, local authorities assured the OVP that it would immediately distribute the aid to the affected families, especially those from flood-prone areas.

“Ang challenge ngayon ay meron pa kaming mga areas, especially sa coastal barangays, na mataas pa rin ang tubig hanggang ngayon (The challenge now is that, there are still areas, especially in coastal barangays where flood waters is still high),” Cabuyao Vice Mayor Leif Opiña said.

Earlier, the OVP sent assistance to four other towns in Laguna — San Pedro, Paete, Biñan and Sta. Rosa.

Residents of Bacoor in Cavite, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato City, Hilongos and Bato in Southern Leyte, Zamboanga City, Antique and Cagayan have also received assistance from the OVP.

